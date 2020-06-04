GBI releases report on arrests related to Atlanta protests

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has released a report on arrests made related to last weekends protests in Atlanta.

The total number of arrests since the protest started on Friday is 526.

The GBI states that this is preliminary data based off arrest data to date and does not include arrests made on June 2nd or after. They state that these numbers will change as agencies submit arrest logs to the GBI-GISA.

Residency: Of the more than 370 arrests examined in Atlanta/Fulton County, 57 subjects were from out-of-state, five subjects were homeless, and the majority (294) were Georgia residents. Some subjects are still being affirmatively identified and may have provided false information upon arrest.

Criminal History: While most subjects did not have any prior criminal history, there were multiple (more than 30) instances where an arrested subject had a significant criminal history including charges that could be consistent with prior involvement in violent civil unrest.

The most common criminal history charges included:

Willful obstruction

Terroristic threats and acts

False name/DOB to LEO

Aggravated assault

Multiple subjects had active warrants at the time of their arrest.

Age: The average age of arrested subjects was 24. The youngest age arrested was 17 and the oldest was 69.

Considerations

Multiple instances of subjects with history of willful obstruction/assault charges suggest prior involvement in similar protests/riots.

A 34 y/o male from Minnesota was arrested in Atlanta and analysts are working to confirm his involvement in the Minneapolis riots prior to his travel to GA.

A Florida resident had multiple obstruction/trespassing/assault charges out of Missouri near the time of the Ferguson civil unrest. This subject was arrested in Atlanta and live-streamed his post-arrest detainment to social media while handcuffed with APD. He was also a convicted felon.

10 or more subjects were bonded out by one out of state individual – suggesting coordination and outside influence.

States of Residency for Arrested Subjects:

Alabama

Missouri

Minnesota

Arkansas

North Carolina

Maryland

California

New Jersey

Michigan

Colorado

New Mexico

Texas

Florida

New York

Virginia

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Kansas

South Carolina

