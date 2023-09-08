WRENS, Ga. (WJBF)– One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wrens.

It happened at a home on South Fleming Street Thursday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Wrens Police Department were there to arrest 35-year-old Xion Xang Dunn of Augusta on several felony charges out of Florida and Columbia County when a struggle began.

He was shot by a police and taken to the hospital, where he died.

No police officers were hurt.

The GBI is investigating before the case file is handed over to the district attorney for review.

This is the 67th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.