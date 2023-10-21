WADLEY, Ga. (WJBF)– One person is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Wadley.

On Saturday, October 21st, around 10:07 a.m. the Wadley Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of N. Main Street regarding an individual pointing a firearm at passing cars.

Wadley officers, supported by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, immediately located the armed individual.

During the encounter, the armed subject engaged with the officers, resulting in officers returning fire.

The subject sustained injuries and has been transported to AU Medical Center by air ambulance for treatment.

The officers were not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating this incident.