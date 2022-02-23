SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigates an officer involved shooting Tuesday in Perry, Georgia that left one man dead. GBI says no officers were injured.

Investigators say Perry Police Department officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a residence. At the scene, police encountered Matthew Deese, 32, armed with a gun in his hand.

GBI say the officers made several attempts to get Deese to put the gun down, but he refused and barricaded himself inside the home.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrived on the scene to assist.

After unsuccessful negotiation attempts with Deese, authorities say Deese was shot.

GBI crime scene truck on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Perry

(photo: GBI)

Deese was transported to a hospital in Macon where he later died.

Details as to who shot Deese were not released at the time of this report.

GBI continues to investigate.

GBI says once their investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.