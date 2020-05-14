GBI, Arbery family attorneys release statements on note left at site of Ahmaud’s death

(WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, as well as the attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s parents, have released statements regarding an anonymous note left at the site of Ahmaud’s death.

The note reads, “Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

Attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart released the following statement:

“The family of Ahmaud Arbery is very interested in reaching out to the individual who left the heartfelt note at the site of Ahmaud Arbery’s death. They feel great sympathy for the person who wrote that note and would like to speak with them to determine what they knew or what they saw. If that person would like to confidentially come forward and communicate with the family, they can contact the legal team or reach out directly to Mr. Arbery’s family. Ahmaud Arbery’s family has been overwhelmed by the well-wishes and expressions of kindness sent to them from people around the world. They would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who have taken the time to send a letter, write an email or honor Mr. Arbery in their own way. Support from family and friends and the kindness of strangers are the only things keeping them going during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations reportedly identified the individual that left the note. They say that the person is not connected to Ahmaud’s murder in any way, and that they were expressing their condolences for his death.

We’ve received numerous tips & inquiries about this note. Please see our statement below. The Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation remains active & ongoing. pic.twitter.com/sCvueC1oMb — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 14, 2020

