AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Supreme court has decided that former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine was not found of any wrongdoing in a 2017 murder case.

The State Disciplinary Board filed a grievance in 2022 alleging that Paine violated Rules of conduct.

She was accused of having recorded conversations between the defendants and their lawyers in the 2017 case of State of Georgia v. William Krepps, Vaughn Austin Verdi, and Emily Stephens in the murder of Preston Overton. She was also accused of interviewing suspects without counsel present.

A Special Master held an evidentiary hearing and found that the State failed to prove Paine had violated any rules and recommended no discipline be imposed.

After Paine discovered that privileged attorney-client conversations had been recorded, she demanded that a new recording system be installed to prevent that from happening again, and she spent $40,000 of the DA’s budget for the new system.

She’s expected to give NewsChannel 6 a statement of these proceeding Tuesday afternoon.