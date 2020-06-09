Ga. State rep to introduce hate crime amendment to include ‘political ideology’ and ‘party affiliation’ discrimination

ATLANTA (WJBF) – State Representative Vernon Jones has announced plans to introduce a hate crime amendment when the 2020 legislative session resumes.

The amendment would make it punishable by law to commit a crime based on a person’s political party affiliation or ideology.

The Jones Amendment is modeled after legislation that Rep. Jones previously introduced, House Bill 1120, before the 2020 legislative session was suspended due to COVID-19.

“Americans are being attacked nationwide because of their party affiliation and political ideology. I have personally been subjected to hate speech and threats because of my support for President Trump’s reelection,” said Rep. Jones. “While we are discussing hate crimes legislation in Georgia, this could address another form of hate crime that people are experiencing.”

Under House Bill 1120, if a misdemeanor is committed because of actual or perceived political beliefs or political associations, defendants could be sentenced to imprisonment for three to 12 months and face a fine up to $5,000. The bill also states that if the offense is a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature, defendants could face imprisonment for six to 12 months and face a fine up to $5,000; if the offense is a felony, defendants could be sentenced to imprisonment for up to two years.

You can find more information on HB 1120 here.

MORE TOP STORIES: