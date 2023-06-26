GEORGIA – The Secretary of the State of Georgia wants an increase in penalties when it comes to tampering or attempting to tamper with voting machines in any Georgia election.

According to Secretary of State’s office, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging members of the Georgia General Assembly to update the election code to increase the penalties to a minimum of 10 years in jail and a $1 million fine.

Currently, under state law, criminals who are found guilty of attempting to interfere with the lawful operation of a voting machine are only subject to 1 to 10 years of jail time and a maximum penalty of $10,000.

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and those who attempt to interfere with that fundamental right should be subject to higher penalties. A felony with a short sentence or small fine is not sufficient justice for those who attempt to interfere with our democracy,” says Secretary Raffensperger in a statement. “I believe our equipment is critical infrastructure and should be treated that way. It is time for the Legislature to update the penalties to a $1 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in jail associated with crimes against elections. Extremist groups that seek to invalidate the security of our elections should face serious legal consequences for their actions. Groups that attempt to gain illegal access or give illegal access to voting machines should be subject to high fines and minimum jail time. The integrity of our elections is fundamental to American democracy. Part of ensuring security is deterring criminal actors, and the other part is prosecuting those criminals to the fullest extent of the law.”