GA Rep. Jody Hice honors local WWII veteran at the White House

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Congressman Jody Hice was proud to have members of his staff escort 96-year-old Luciano “Louis” Graziano, of Thomson, Georgia, and his family to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

While there, he was presented with a letter from President Donald J. Trump expressing the Commander in Chief’s “personal admiration and our Nation’s everlasting gratitude for [his] valiant service during World War II.”

Mr. Graziano is the last surviving witness to the German surrender of World War II.

He traveled with his family to Washington, D.C. to serve as a panelist at the American Veterans Center’s 22nd Annual Conference at the National Archives and was a D-Day veteran honoree at the American Valor Gala.

Last year, he published a book, A Patriot’s Memoirs of World War II, in which he wrote about his experiences – including trials, challenges, and falling in love – during the war.