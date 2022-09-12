FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A high school principal was reportedly captured on video using the N-word while explaining the meaning of racially-offensive words to a student.

The incident occurred at East Forsyth High School in Forsyth County, about an hour north of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports that the conversation was recorded on Friday between the student and Principal Jeff Cheney. While Chaney was not seen on video, the school confirms that the voice of the person on the video was Cheney.

Cheney and two other staff members reportedly met with the white student about his “continued use of offensive language.” Cheney was unaware that during the conversation, the student was recording it and then shared it.

A statement from the school to WSB-TV said that Cheney said “Cracker is slang for white and it’s the antonym to [N-word], which is a very offensive comment.”

Cheney reportedly saw the error in his ways, contact the school district and the parents of the student, apologized, and did not show up at the school Monday.

“At no time and in no context should any variation of the “N” word be used,” school officials said. They also acknowledged that they believe that the incident is a teaching lesson, as everyone makes mistakes.

There is no word on if Cheney will face disciplinary action.