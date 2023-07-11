CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Clayton County Police Officers arrested a woman who accidentally killed her son.

According to their Facebook Page, officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were immediately advised by staff that the 10-year-old victim had died.

Officers learned that victim’s mother, 34-year-old Brittany Parks and her boyfriend took the child to the hospital.

Detectives interviewed Parks and her boyfriend.

Initially, she said she was unloading her handgun when it discharged. The bullet went through the wall into the victim’s room, striking the him.

As the interviews continued, both parties gave multiple accounts of the events leading up to the shooting.

Probable cause for Parks was developed based on what she and her boyfriend told law enforcement.

Parks was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Cruelty to Children -2nd Degree, and Reckless Conduct.