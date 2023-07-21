SAVANNAH, Ga (WJBF) – A Georgia man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, Perry Williams, III, 24, of Savannah, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

According to the court documents, Savannah police officers were alerted in January of 2022 when a woman discovered videos on Williams’ phone showing the sexual exploitation of a child, and during another search of Williams’ residence, investigators found videos and other evidence that Williams had used his phone to record four videos in which he performed sexually explicit acts on a child.

Authorities say Williams is to pay restitution of $3,000, to register as a sex offender, and to serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.