Ga Governor Kemp overhauls citizen’s arrest statute following Ahmaud Arbery death

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been nearly a year since the shooting death of — an unarmed black man — 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Police say three white men chased Arbery while he jogged — and shot and killed him in Brunswick, thinking he was a burglar.

A defense attorney invoked the law to justify the killing of Arbery.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explains what the state leaders are doing to stop hate in Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp announced new legislation that would overhaul Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute.

“As you all on May 5th, a viral video shocked the world. The horrific killing of Ahmaud Arbery shook a Georgia community to its very core. As I’ve said, people in community across our state felt anger, disbelief and a deep sorrow.”

Governor Kemp says hate has no place in this state — and this would repeal an old law.

“Ahmaud was a victim of vigilante violence that has no place in Georgia. Some tried to justify the action of his killers by claiming that that they had protection of an antiquated law that is right for abuse.”

The new bill also removes legal loopholes and prevents vigilantism.

“I believe it is time for georgia to take a better, safer and a more just future for our state. This bill repeals the current civil war statute to terrible consequences of a vague and outdated law.”

Officers can still perform arrests outside their jurisdictions.

“Georgians can still defend themselves, and their homes, private business owners can reasonably detain law breakers and our heroes in law enforcement remain to able to communities safe day or night.”

But it addresses concerns from activists who say the law unfairly targets African Americans because of systematic inequalities.

After several high profile death’s last year including Ahmaud Arbery, and Rayshard Brooks, Georgia lawmakers made history last June, and passed an anti-hate crime bill, which increases punishment for those who commit crimes based on race, religion or sexual orientation.