(WJBF/CNN) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a joint press conference with Federal Emergency Management Officials, Wednesday.

Preparations have been underway across the state. On Tybee Island, bulldozers have been moving sand to prevent major damage to the beach.

There are now 21 counties under states of emergency in the Peach State.

In our viewing area that includes Screven County.

Georgia Evacuated Counties: