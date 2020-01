(WJBF/GPB-TV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is set to give a State of the State address at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The speech comes amid questions about whether he can cut income taxes and still deliver on his promise to raise teacher pay.

Kemp’s agenda this year includes reforming the state adoption law, combating human trafficking and fighting street gangs.

