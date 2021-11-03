Ga. Gov. Kemp suing Biden administration over vaccine mandates

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the state attorney general are suing the Biden administration.

The announcement was made at a press conference at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Kemp says Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors is against the law.

“This lawsuit is in response to President Biden’s administrations unlawful and dangerous overreach COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors. In Georgia this could affect thousands of people.”

Gov. Kemp says the mandate is a recipe for financial disaster.

Joining Kemp at Wednesday’s press conference were state Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.