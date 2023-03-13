ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp outlined his amended fiscal year 2023 budget Monday to fight the state’s 40-year-high inflation.

Gov. Kemp says his focus is to strengthen school security, invest in healthcare, tackle public safety, and spur job growth.

Georgia homeowners will get a one-time tax credit of about $500 on property taxes for each home as part of the “homeowner tax relief grant.”

The amended fiscal budget will also help schools, allocate $50,000 per school, and allocate $5 million for paraprofessionals who want to become teachers to expand the workforce.

As well, $3.5 million will be allocated to assist nursing programs due to current wait lists and to increase student capacity.

Gov. Kemp also talked about the state’s budget surplus which will give back $250 for single taxpayers and $500 for joint taxpayers who filed a 2022 tax return.

Gov. Kemp says $92 million for the state reinsurance program will reduce insurance premiums statewide.

State lawmakers are in the final stretch of passing bills, allocating funds, and ratifying a budget before the March 29 deadline.