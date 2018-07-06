GA GOP Gubernatorial Debate Recap Video

(WJBF) - Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp both hailed the same Republican as a hero during their most recent Republican debate:

"President Trump."

Political Scientist Dr. Nathan Combes says those remarks are telling signs of both campaign's strategies moving forward as they make the final press to secure the GOP nomination.

"Both of these candidates are trying to mobilize the conservative base," says Dr. Combes. "The people they expect to turn out to vote at the end of this month are hardline conservative, traditional conservatives."

In that quest to clinch conservatives and the governor's seat under the gold dome, both are planning to get out of Atlanta these final few weeks.

"We're going to be circling the state," says Cagle. "Criss-crossing all over and insuring that people understand our message. That were are truly the conservative that can get things done."

"We're feeling great energy on the road," says Kemp.

Kemp also hit on Cagle's record.

"You can trust me to implement these policies and plans that we have because I have a record of that. My opponent does not," says Kemp.

"We're focused on our record, we're focused on the vision for the state," says Cagle. "We're committed to insuring that the truth and transparency does come out."

Truth and transparency voters may be searching for amid allegations on both sides regarding Lieutenant Governor Cagle's use of the state plane as well as the now infamous Tippins tapes...and Secretary Kemp's interest in a failing business and release of a Georgian's information.

"In a runoff like this voter turnout turns out to be low," says Dr. Combes. "An event that swings a few thousand votes could change the outcome of the election."

There are fewer than 3 weeks until July 24th, when voters decide between Cagle and Kemp.