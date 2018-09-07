GA congressional candidate vows to stay in race while jailed
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - A congressional candidate from Georgia says he's ordering campaign signs and sending surrogates to meetings while he serves a jail sentence that could keep him locked up through Election Day.
Democrat Steve Foster of Dalton tells The Associated Press he has no intention to quit the race after a judge sentenced him in August to six months in jail for drunken driving.
Foster said in a phone interview from jail Wednesday: "Look, I'm not withdrawing."
Foster is challenging Republican Rep. Tom Graves in northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District. It's a deep red district that Graves carried with 73 percent of the vote the last time he was opposed in 2012.
Foster has a court hearing scheduled Tuesday. He's asking to be freed on bond while appealing his conviction.
