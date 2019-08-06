GA: ATL City Council examines e-scooters after deaths

Since the city of Atlanta allowed e-scooters on its streets…

Three people have been killed in accidents involving the devices.

Now, the city council is considering changing the rules regarding scooters … in an effort to keep both scooter-riders and drivers safe.

Several people came to city hall pleading before the Atlanta city council to change the rules around scooters to keep riders and drivers safe.

This after a third person was killed in an accident involving an e-scooter.

Andrew Harding/Concerned Citizen:

“They’re deemed scooter deaths as if the scooter caused the death. They only thing that has enough force is the vehicle.”

Andrew Harding took a break from his job today to ask for city council to keep e-scooters in the city but to make things safer for riders

Andrew Harding/Concerned Citizen:

“I don’t have a car. I haven’t had a car for 3 and a half years. My wife and I don’t have a car for a family of two, we have two careers and safe streets are important to me.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order about two weeks ago banning any new e-scooter permits from being signed.

Council is expecting her to issue another order extending that ban.

They’re also anticipating new legislation to possibly change the rules on how scooters are used.

Bruce Hagen/Concerned Citizen:

“We have to rethink the ban on scooters and bikes not being allowed on sidewalks. There are times when it’s safer to ride on sidewalks.”

Felicia Moore/President, Atlanta City Council:

“I’ve had a plethora of ideas and suggestions that can make them work. It’s just a matter of us having those public discussions and making the policy match that.”

The city council president she doesn’t think scooters will be banned completely, but that changes will be made to the regulations surrounding them soon.