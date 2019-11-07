Free Taylor Swift concert in Atlanta

American pop star Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation Stadium Tour at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Taylor swift will perform a free concert in Atlanta this spring.

The 10-time Grammy award winning artist will headline the Capital One Jam Fest on April 5th.

The free event is part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival — which is a three-day music series.

Atlanta is hosting the tournament’s “final four” games — so thousands of fans will pack the city for championship basketball.

Swift’s Atlanta performance is just one of three in the U.S. in 2020.

Her lover fest concerts in Los Angeles and Boston are sold out.