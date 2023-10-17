GEORGIA (WRBL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding multiple inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, four inmates escaped from the detention center at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
The office says they fled through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue dodge challenger pulled up to aid the escape.
Authorities identified the inmates as follows:
“Joey Fournier
- 52-years-old
- White male
- Gray hair
- Blue eyes
- 5’9″
- 140lbs
- Held at the detention center for murder
Marc Kerry Anderson
- 24-years-old
- Black male
- Dreads
- 5’9″
- 165lbs
- Held at detention center for aggravated assault
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
- 37-years-old
- Black male
- Braids
- 5’9″
- 190lbs
Chavis Demaryo Stokes
- 29-years-old
- Black male
- Black hair
- 5’7″
- 160lbs
- Detained for possession of a firearm, drug trafficking”
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with the help of Crimestoppers are offering an $1000.00 reward for tips leading to an arrest for each inmate.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case or the escapees to please contact:
- Crimestoppers at 1-887-68CRIME
- Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500
- The tip line at 478-310-4502 or 478-310-4485