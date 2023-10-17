GEORGIA (WRBL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding multiple inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, four inmates escaped from the detention center at 3 a.m. on Monday morning.

The office says they fled through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue dodge challenger pulled up to aid the escape.

Authorities identified the inmates as follows:

“Joey Fournier

52-years-old

White male

Gray hair

Blue eyes

5’9″

140lbs

Held at the detention center for murder

Marc Kerry Anderson

24-years-old

Black male

Dreads

5’9″

165lbs

Held at detention center for aggravated assault

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell

37-years-old

Black male

Braids

5’9″

190lbs

Chavis Demaryo Stokes

29-years-old

Black male

Black hair

5’7″

160lbs

Detained for possession of a firearm, drug trafficking”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with the help of Crimestoppers are offering an $1000.00 reward for tips leading to an arrest for each inmate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case or the escapees to please contact: