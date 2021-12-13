Four individuals arrested for Human Trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Attorney General Chris Carr announced a 14-year-old trafficking victim has been rescued, and four individuals were arrested as the result of a 10-month investigation.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened an investigation following an alert that was sent out by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Unit Investigator Bryan Kimbell identified the victim as a child who had been missing for seven weeks before being located by officials in Feb. 2021.

The following individuals were arrested on warrants for the following charges:

Jody Netter Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Rape

Child Molestation

Cruelty to Children Raphel Olivia Sewer Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude Courdale Thayer Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Cruelty to Children

False Imprisonment

Aggravated Assault Jahaundria Seabron Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude

Warrants for Netter and Sewer were issued on Nov. 2, and warrants for Thayer and Seabron were issued on Dec. 6.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in this investigation including: Gwinett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit, South Fulton Police Department, Union City Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.