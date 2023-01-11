ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — At least four lucky Georgians got to take home a respectable $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the four winning tickets, according to lottery officials, were sold at gas stations across Metro Atlanta in Alpharetta, Murrayville, Norcross, and Cordelle.

The $1.1 billion estimated annuitized jackpot Tuesday night was not won, however, meaning that Friday’s jackpot will rise to approximately $1.35 billion.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18, and the gold Mega Ball was 9.

