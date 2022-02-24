SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The bulk of 7,000 troops being deployed to fight in the Russia-Ukraine crisis will come from Fort Stewart, according to a senior defense official.

The U.S. is deploying the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

“You all saw the president talk about additional U.S. forces to Europe,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Thursday. “At the direction of the president, the secretary has ordered the deployment 7,000 additional service member. The troops will land in Germany to reassure NATO allies and be prepared to support ‘a range of other requirements in the region.'”

Kirby did not say when the troops would arrive but did say they could be deployed to other areas if needed.

Last week, Georgia National Guard troops were deployed to help prepare Air Force troops in Europe in preparation for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to WXIA. The 165th Airlift Wing left Savannah with a tactical airlift package on Feb. 16, to provide logistical support and military aid.

Kirby said Ukrainian units are fighting back against Russia, but could not expand on how effective their efforts have been.