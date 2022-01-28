Fort Stewart among troops placed on ‘prepare to deploy’ orders

Spc. Shaniya Davis a small arms and artillery repairer, assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, watches the UH-60 Blackhawk take off during the training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 11, 2022. The training exercise focused on certifying the 135th Soldiers on conducting refueling operations for rotary wing assets. (DVID Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges)

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) – The Department of Defense (DOD) announced 8,500 troops have been placed on a heightened preparedness to deploy should Russia invade Ukraine.

The department announced this week that elements of Fort Stewart are among those U.S. military units. Robins Air Force Base in middle Georgia is included as well, according to the DOD.

“These units, all told, include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and of course, combat formations,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, emphasizing that these forces are on a heightened preparedness to deploy, and have not been activated.

The DOD says the heightened alert also includes elements from Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; and select additional locations across the nation.

The DOD says the vast majority of the troops placed on “prepare to deploy” orders are dedicated to the NATO Response Force. The NATO Response Force is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces, components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed, according to the NATO website.

WSAV News 3 reached out to the DOD about further information regarding Fort Stewart’s placement on “prepare to deploy” orders. The DOD said they don’t intend to provide more specific detail on units and capabilities beyond Pentagon press secretary’s comments.