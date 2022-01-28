Fort Stewart among troops placed on ‘prepare to deploy’ orders

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) – The Department of Defense (DOD) announced 8,500 troops have been placed on a heightened preparedness to deploy should Russia invade Ukraine.
The department announced this week that elements of Fort Stewart are among those U.S. military units. Robins Air Force Base in middle Georgia is included as well, according to the DOD.
“These units, all told, include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and of course, combat formations,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said, emphasizing that these forces are on a heightened preparedness to deploy, and have not been activated.
The DOD says the heightened alert also includes elements from Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; and select additional locations across the nation.
The DOD says the vast majority of the troops placed on “prepare to deploy” orders are dedicated to the NATO Response Force. The NATO Response Force is a highly ready and technologically advanced multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces, components that the Alliance can deploy quickly, wherever needed, according to the NATO website.
WSAV News 3 reached out to the DOD about further information regarding Fort Stewart’s placement on “prepare to deploy” orders. The DOD said they don’t intend to provide more specific detail on units and capabilities beyond Pentagon press secretary’s comments.