FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Gordon and local law enforcement in the CSRA are joining forces for “Operation Southern Slow Down” during the dates of July 17-23.

Participating states include Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee from Region 4 of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton from the Cyber Center of Excellence will host a press conference at the Fort Gordon Gate 6 Visitor Center on Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. to speak about the operation.

He is expected to join law enforcement officers and agencies from both Georgia and South Carolina at the event.

According to the statement released by Fort Gordon, the “Operation Southern Slow Down” initiative hopes to educate and raise awareness about the dangers of traffic violations that can lead to vehicle crashes.

“In 2021, speeding killed 12,330 people and was a contributing factor in 29 percent of all traffic fatalities,” said Maj. Gen. Stanton. “These deaths are completely preventable.’

He added, “During this operation, it is my goal to educate our audience on the perils of speeding and distracted driving and reduce these numbers significantly, both on and off post.”

This is Fort Gordon’s seventh year participating in the region-wide campaign.

