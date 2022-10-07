AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A long list of U.S. Military assets, forts and bases named after Confederate soldiers are one step closer to being renamed, including Augusta’s Fort Gordon.

Fort Gordon is one of nine installations recommended for renaming due to the Confederate history of their current names.

The Naming Commission was established by Congress in 2021, tasked with renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders.

On Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed off on the commission’s recommendations to rename those bases. The order is followed by a 90-day waiting period before the naming change would take effect, but could be in place by 2024 at the latest.

“Eisenhower, General Eisenhower, President Eisenhower is a distinguished American by any measure. Certainly a five star general, President of the United States. He is a distinguished leader and anyone would be proud to serve on an organization or location named after him,” said Gen. (Ret.)/Former Fort Gordon CG Jeffrey Foley in May of this year.

The list of bases to be renamed are: