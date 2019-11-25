Judge files order to dismiss murder charges against Washington Co. deputies in Taser death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Just two weeks before their trial was set to begin, three former Washington County Deputies have had the judge file order to dismiss their charges on the basis that they acted in self-defense.

Michael Howell, Rhett Scott and Henry Copeland originally faced murder charges for the death of Eurie Martin. He died after being tased while in custody in 2017.

Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Hayward Altman has stated that he plans to appeal the ruling with the State Supreme Court.

