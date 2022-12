FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A former church treasurer has been indicted for theft after an investigation uncovered that she stole more than $25,000 from the church over several years.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church in Forsyth County from 2012-2019.

A witness informed investigators in October 2019 that they believed Hicks was stealing from the church.

WSB-TV reports that it is not known at this time if the church got its money back.