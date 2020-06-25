Five Augusta men headed to federal prison for crimes involving illegal possession of firearms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five men in Augusta are headed to federal prison all for separate cases of crimes involving illegal firearms.

The five men were sentenced to federal prison terms followed by a period of supervised release according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby L. Christine.

“A cornerstone of our office’s prosecutions is the Prosecutor to Prosecutor Program, in which we collaborate with local district attorneys to determine the best venue for cases. As these sentences demonstrate, federal court often is the best option for prosecuting violent criminals with illegally carried firearms, because substantial prison time awaits – with no parole.” Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby L. Christine

“These defendants have no business carrying firearms, given their previous criminal conduct. These arrests have made the Southern District of Georgia a safer place.” Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Below are the five men sentenced.