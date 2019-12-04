First-ever free admission day at World of Coca-Cola this Sunday

ATLANTA (WJBF) – This Sunday, December, 8th, World of Coca-Cola will offer free admission for all guests – for the first time in the attraction’s history. The offer is in celebration of The Coca-Cola Company’s 100th anniversary of becoming a publicly traded company.

On May 8, 1886, the first Coca-Cola was served in Atlanta. Thirty-three years later, in 1919, the company made its initial public offering. An original $40 share – along with reinvested dividends – would be worth more than $18 million today. The company has grown with Atlanta, and 16% of shareowners of record live in Georgia.

To celebrate a century as a public company, Coca-Cola is offering free admission at World of Coke on Dec. 8.

Guests will also receive a commemorative glass Coca-Cola bottle while supplies last.

Visitors at World of Coca-Cola can sample more than 100 drinks from around the world, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded and snap photos with the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear.

The company is also marking its 100th anniversary on Monday, December 9th, by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

