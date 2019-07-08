Fireworks explosion causes death of Columbia County teen

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) – The Columbia County Coroner’s Office reports a 14-year old boy injured in a fireworks explosion near Sankin Rd. on Friday night, died.

Brantley Griffin was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia after a family fireworks show went wrong.

Officials say the family was lighting fireworks on the dock when one caused an explosion. When everyone jumped off the dock into the water, Brantley hit his head and never regained consciousnesses.

Griffin was pronounced dead at 5:16 P.M. on Sunday