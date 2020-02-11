Live Now
Firefighter faces suspension for entering burning home alone

Georgia News

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – An Atlanta firefighter is set to be suspended next week for actions he took while saving a 95-year-old woman from a blaze.

Video from the scene obtained by news outlets showed Atlanta Fire Capt. Daniel Dwyer entering a burning west Atlanta home by himself last June, locating resident Sally Skrine on the ground and pulling her to safety.

News outlets report Skrine later died from her injuries. A complaint prepared by the department says Dwyer violated policy when he entered the home without waiting for reinforcement.

Dwyer will be suspended without pay for four days. He said he’s appealing.

