Finalist named as next Georgia Tech president

Georgia Tech is a step closer to filling its open presidency.

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents said Thursday it had named George Mason University President Angel Cabrera as the finalist to replace President B.P. “Bud” Peterson, who announced plans to retire in January after serving 10 years.

Cabrera, who is also chairman of the Georgia Tech Advisory Board, has been president of George Mason since 2012.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Cabrera earned his master’s and doctoral degrees in cognitive psychology at Georgia Tech -which he attended as a Fulbright Scholar. His wife, Beth, and son, Alex, are also Georgia Tech graduates.

The Georgia Board of Regents said it will vote on Cabrera’s potential appointment at a future meeting.