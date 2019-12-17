Federal judge holds hearing on Georgia voter roll purges

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge is letting Georgia proceed with a mass purge of its voting rolls Monday evening.

But the judge also scheduled a hearing Thursday to hear more arguments about it. That decision came after a lawyer for the state assured him that if the judge finds later that some people should not have been removed, they can be easily and quickly reinstated.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled.

Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, had asked for the purge to be halted.