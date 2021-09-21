FDA and CDC review data on booster shot recommendations

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week we may learn who could be eligible for a third COVID-19 booster shot after President Biden announced a plan that fully vaccinated people could get a booster, 8 months after their second dose.

The FDA and CDC are the agencies that recommend boosters but they are not on the same page.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Disease Expert said, “They are the regular agencies to allow doctors to prescribe a third shot. They were very clear that they don’t think all Americans need a 3rd shot and restrict to 65 and older and those at risk for breakthrough which will need to be defined better by the CDC ACIP meeting this week.”

COVID-19 booster shots are only recommended for those who are at high risk, those who are 65-years-old and older, and people who are immuno-compromised.

Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Advisor for Equity on the White House COVID-19 Response Team said, “They are looking at a range of data from the vaccine manufacturers, observation data, and looking at all the information and evidence to come to that conclusion. Once it gets to the ACIP, that’s when you’ll get a recommendation.”

A new CDC report shows vaccine efficacy wanes over time. The study shows Pfizer’s efficacy dropped from 91% to 77% four months after being fully vaccinated while Moderna’s dropped by 1% from 93% to 92%.

“Here is the formal recommendation on who needs booster and what point they need boosters,” said Dr. Webb.

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices could have booster recommendations as early as Thursday.

“The best way to get through this is getting unvaccinated vaccinated. We could keep giving boosters it will not dent the pandemic,” said Dr. Gandhi.

The CDC says while there is no clear data on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine boosters, trials are being reviewed for a 2nd shot for J&J as well. Right now, it is about 71% in preventing hospitalizations.