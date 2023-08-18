GEORGIA (WRBL) — FBI Atlanta and the Lafayette Police Department are trying to find a missing teenager.

Graycie Millard, 14, has been missing from her Lafayette, Georgia home since July 27, according to the FBI.

Authorities describe Millard as a white female who stands at 5’6″ and weighs 115 pounds. Millard has black hair and blue eyes.

Lafayette is around two hours north of Atlanta.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at (706) 639-1540. Tips can be submitted at this link.