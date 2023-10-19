GEORGIA (WJBF) – The FBI is now offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Jail earlier this week.

Combined with rewards from the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward amount stands at $73,000.

Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

Authorities say they fled through a damaged day room window and a cut fence after a blue dodge challenger pulled up to aid the escape.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced.

Johnifer Barnwell

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of the other three escapees. They include 52-year-old Joey Fournier who is charged with Murder, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes who faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Marc K. Anderson who as jailed for Aggravated Assault.

Joey Fournier Chavis Stokes Marc Anderson

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each of the subjects. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also offering $5,000 for the capture of each of the escaped inmates. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for the capture of each of the men.

Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of these escapees should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2, or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.