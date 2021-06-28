FBI doubles reward in 2019 murder of pregnant Georgia mother

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The FBI has doubled its reward in the murder of Kasara Brown in 2019, now offering $10,000 for information that eventually leads to a conviction.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The 24-year-old, mother of a 4-year-old, was eight months pregnant when she was found dead at her home in Fitzgerald at 139 Laura’s Lane.

According to the FBI, an autopsy determined Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect her death was gang-related, and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI initially offered $5,000 in October 2020 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Brown’s death.

The agency is now offering $5,000 in addition to the original reward and is urging anyone with information about Brown’s murder to call FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill County, located about 60 miles east of Albany.