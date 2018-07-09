FBI continues search for missing woman in south Georgia landfill
(WSAV) - The search of a south Georgia landfill is underway as authorities look for evidence in the case of a missing Florida woman.
A specially-trained 25-member team drawn from FBI offices along the eastern seaboard is leading the search of the waste management facility in Charlton County, Georgia.
Crews wearing full body suits are scheduled to search 12 hours a day over the course of a week.
It's been nearly two months since Joleen Cummings - a mother of three - was last seen at her job at a Yulee, Florida hair salon.
A former co-worker is the prime suspect and has been charged with her disappearance.
Authorities say they have video of Kimberly Kessler putting a white trash bag in a dumpster around the time of Cummings' disappearance.
Kessler is being held at the Duval County jail.

