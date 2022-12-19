ALBANY, Ga. (WJBF) — A GoFundMe has been launched to raise money for the funeral of a 4-year-old boy who died after falling into a South Georgia river during a family fishing trip.

The family is attempting to raise $5,000, and as of Monday afternoon has raised nearly $4,500 of the goal.

Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham reportedly fell into the Flint River and his dad jumped in and tried to save him before the police were called.

The search for the boy lasted approximately three hours before Cunningham was located about three miles away near a boat ramp. First responders attempted to revive Cunningham but were not successful.

Investigators were hampered in their search for Cunningham due to the river’s dark color and rough current. Two dams were shut off to alleviate the current before the boy was found.