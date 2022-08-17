ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Family members of a missing Atlanta woman are asking for local help looking for her vehicle in the hopes that it might be spotted and bring them closer to finding their loved one.

Investigators say 26-year-old Savannah Sheats was last seen by her sister around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at their home on the 100 block of Verlaine Place NW north of downtown Atlanta. Surveillance footage from the complex she lives in shows her leaving just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheats’ sister reported her missing Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., and told investigators that her sister’s car, car title, and birth certificate were missing, but that she left her phone behind. It was also determined that Savannah Sheats never showed up for work.

Sheats is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Her direction of travel is unknown. Family members say that she suffers from depression.

Sheats has ties to the Augusta area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Savannah Sheats, you’re asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-4235.