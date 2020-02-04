Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Falcons cut ties with OLB Beasley, set to become free agent

Georgia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Falcons LB Shembo waived after animal cruelty charge (Image 1)_22708

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks in 2016 but didn’t come close to matching that production over the last three seasons.

The decision announced Monday means Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent on Match 18. Beasley was the eighth overall pick in 2015.

He blossomed in his second season, leading the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as the Falcons made the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history.

Since that season, he had a total of just 18 sacks. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories