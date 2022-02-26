WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A record expungement workshop is being held in Washington County on Saturday, February 26.

You can restrict public access to your criminal records. Certain criminal history records can be hidden or sealed from the public.

People with a records restriction can apply for jobs, housing, or licenses without their record appearing on a background check. Your criminal record will not be permanently deleted or destroyed and will still be available to judicial officials and criminal justice agencies.

Arrests that qualify for restriction include, but are not limited to cases that are closed without conviction and certain misdemeanors.

The workshop will be held at the Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m.

Authorities can only assist those with arrests, and they must have been in Washington County. Anyone who wants a records restriction must go to the county where they were arrested, so if a person was arrested outside of Washington County, they will need to go to that county.