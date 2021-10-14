(WJBF) – Opening arguments are underway in the Eurie Martin murder trial.

12 jurors have been chosen along with 4 alternates. This comes a day after a request by the defense to move trial was denied by a judge.

Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Copeland are accused of tasing to death the 58-year-old in 2017. The three former Washington County deputies maintain their innocence.

The events leading up to his death are part of the speculation surrounding the video of the incident. Martin was surrounded by deputies Scott, Howell and Sergeant Copeland. Two of those deputies tased him on the side of the road. Now all three of them will stand trial.

The judge presiding over the case expects this trial to last about 2 and a half weeks.