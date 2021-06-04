Emanuel County woman killed in accidental fire

TWIN CITY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Emanuel County woman was killed in an accidental fire, according to the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. Commissioner John F. King announced that Dorothy I. Williams, 73, of Twin City, was killed in an accidental fire on June 1st.

According to the release, the Twin City Fire Department arrived on scene just before 9 p.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home and discovered Ms. Williams on the living room floor. The GBI Crime Lab in Pooler later performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be smoke and soot inhalation. An investigator with Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit, along with the Twin City and Swainsboro Fire Chiefs, examined the scene on June 2nd and ruled the fire accidental in nature.

“The investigation revealed multiple extension cords and power strips being used in the home,” said Commissioner King. “This tragic fire appears to have started in the living room where two power strips were supplying power to an extension cord running a window unit. There were unfortunately no smoke detectors found in the home.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Twin City Fire Department, Twin City Police Department, and the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office with this investigation.

The commissioner’s office says this marks the 66th death from a Georgia fire in 2021.