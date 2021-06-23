Economic impacts of public health emergency ending

ATLANTA, GA. (WJBF) – Georgia is one week away from ending its public health emergency after Governor Kemp signed an executive order this week with the positive progress from COVID-19 cases.

Governor Kemp thanked Georgians for doing the right thing and continued to push his statement about protecting lives and livelihoods.

“Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Governor kemp’s new executive order means that after July 1st, restaurants, bars, childcare centers, conventions, and live venues do not have to adhere to the previous COVID-19 rules.

“I am not sure that this emergency action by the governor will impact those until the end of August when kids go back to school.”

Economists predict it may be tough for the hospitality and service industry to hire back staff and ramp up so soon.

“I think we are seeing resistance from former employees to go back to work. A lot of restaurants are trying to find workers.”

Tom Smith, professor at Emory said, “I have read a lot of teachers are just done after doing 18 months of online or hybrid delivery. A lot of people in the hospital systems need a break. I would anticipate as the service industry come alive, we’re going to see some other industries say HELP!”

The bad news is, other industries like travel, hotels and the service industry could get more expensive after a tough year.

“Sporadic prices going up like rental cars to $700-$800 in Hawaii a day. I wouldn’t be surprised if I see a big spike in business or formal wear again.”

But the good news is, economists say lumber prices are decreasing, which could mean cheaper houses. And more job opportunities as businesses start to re-open

The Georgia Department of Economic Development says from July 1 until April 1, the state added 24,000 jobs and more than 8-billion dollars in new investments.

But business experts say it could be until next summer until the economy picks back up to pre-pandemic levels.

GOVERNOR KEMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER