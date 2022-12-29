ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – FBI Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for any information after the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary was vandalized.

According to FBI Atlanta, 10 people were captured on camera vandalizing the outside of the sanctuary.

According to authorities, the incident occurred, Sunday, July 3rd, days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, and the words “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” were sprayed on the side of the church.

Authorities say that the group that was captured on video was dressed in all black.

Authorities add that less than a minute later, cameras recorded the group of people walking away from the church and cross Auburn Avenue and towards the Memorial Rose Garden.

Authorities say a few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the Garden no longer wearing black clothing.

According to the FBI, the camera footage then shows the group separating into a group of 6 and a group of 4.

FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department are asking that if anyone who recognizes any of these 10 individuals, to please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.