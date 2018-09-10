Early polling data for Georgia General Election released

ATLANTA (WJBF) - Election day is only 2 months away now. With Republicans putting a nasty runoff race behind them, we're now seeing polling data for Georgia's general election.

The two candidates are deadlocked right around 45% each.

A few quick numbers to know: Kemp with a slight edge pulling 45.3% to Abrams' 44.9%, but that's the same, statistically speaking, given the 3% margin of error.

Abrams did inch Kemp out when it comes to favorability. Kemp's camp, white male voters with a max high school level education while Abrams did better with more highly educated voters, African Americans, and women.

The biggest issues, the economy, healthcare and education. So what's the biggest takeaway?

"There's only 8 percent of undecided voters left, a vanishingly small sliver of the electorate that still hasn't made up its mind. So both of these campaigns will be scrambling over the next two months to try to lock up these voters, many of them are moderates," says Greg Bluestein.

Abrams' campaign is interpreting this research positively, saying that the issues voters care about are the cornerstones of their candidate.

No word yet out of Kemp's camp, which is traveling this week in south Georgia.